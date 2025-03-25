Senate confirms Nwakuche, Sylvester Ndidi as CG Correctional Service, Prof. Melvin Damian Ayogu CBN Board member

By Haruna Salami

The Senate at its plenary on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of Nwakuche, Sylvester Ndidi as CG Correctional Service and Prof. Melvin Damian Ayogu for appointment as a member, Board of Directors, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The confirmation of Nwakuche, Sylvester Ndidi as CG Correctional Service was sequel to the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Interior presented by the chairman, Senator Adams Oshiomhole.

Oshiomhole said the committee, in screening the nominee of President Tinubu perused his curriculum vitae and his experience in the Correctional Service and found him suitable.

He said Mr. Ndidi also performed excellently during the screening exercise by answering questions of the committee members intelligently.

According to Oshiomhole, there was no petition against the nomination of Ndidi and there was no security report against him either.

Therefore, the Senate had no problem accepting the committee’s report when the Senate went into the committee of the whole to consider it.

When the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio put the question that those in support that Nwakuche, Sylvester Ndidi mni, MFR be confirmed for appointment as Controller-General; Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) should say “aye”, it was a resounding aye without a single nay.

In a similar vein, the red chamber also confirmed the nomination of Prof. Melvin Damian Ayogu by President Tinubu for appointment as a member Board of Directors, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This followed the recommendation of the report of the Committee on Banking, Insurance & Other Financial Institutions by Senator Adetokunbo Abiru (Lagos East).

Senator Osita Izunaso (Imo West) vice chairman of the committee presented the report on behalf of Senator Abiru who was out of the country.

His confirmation was also unanimously supported by the Senate.

In his remarks after the confirmations, Akpabio said Mr. Ndidi was coming in as CG, Nigerian Correctional Service “at a difficult time when we hear of jail breaks here and there” adding that “to whom much is given much is expected” and hoped “the era of jail breaks will come to an end with this appointment”.