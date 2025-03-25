Senate confirms Nwakuche CG, Nigerian Correctional Service

The Senate on Tuesday, confirmed Mr Sylvester Nwakuche’s appointment, as Controller-General, Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

By Kingsley Okoye

The Senate on Tuesday, confirmed Mr Sylvester Nwakuche’s appointment, as Controller-General, Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

His confirmation, followed consideration and adoption of a report by the Committee on Interior at plenary, presented by the Chairman of the Committee, Sen Adams Oshiomhole (APC-Edo).

Oshiomhole, presenting the report, said that the committee, while conducting the screening exercise, interrogated the credentials and capacity of the nominee.

According to him, the committee found the nominee as one with an impeccable character, full of exposure, experience, intellectual energy, drive and worthy of the appointment.

He added that the nominee had been involved in several command positions and benefited from training and re-training as an officer of the NCoS.

He said there was no petition against the nominee, adding that he had displayed a great deal of intellect during the screening exercise.

The chairman of the committee therefore urged the senate to approve the appointment of the nominee.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio after a voice vote approval, congratulated Nwakuche, expressing hope that his confirmation would spur him to further give his best to the service of the nation.

He also commended the committee for screening the nominee, saying that his confirmation was coming at a difficult era of jail breaks, and expressed the hope that the issue would come to an end. (NAN).www.nannews.ng