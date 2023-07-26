Senate confirms nominations of NEDC Board

By Kingsley Okoye

Senate has confirmed President Bola Tinubu’s nominations for appointments as members of the Board of the North -East Development Commission (NEDC).

The confirmation is sequel to the screening of the nominees at plenary on Wednesday.

Those confirmed are: Gen. Paul Tarfa, Chairman for re-appointment (North -East) Adamawa),Gambo Maikomo member (North -East Taraba),Abdullahi Abbas member ( North -West Kano ).

Others are Tsav Aondoana member (North- Central Benue) Chief Mutiu Lawal- Areh Member (South- West Lagos), Samuel Onuigbo Member (South-East Abia), Frank Owhor, member (South-South Rivers) and Mohammad Alkali (Managing Director North -East Borno) Re-appointment.

Others are Ahmed Yahaya Executive Director operations, North -East Gombe, Dr Abubakar Iliya, Executive Director Admin and finance, (North -East Yobe) and Musa Yashi, Executive Director Humanitarian Affairs ( North- East Bauchi)

Earlier, before their confirmation, Tarfa, Chairaman designate of NEDC, who was reappointed, pledged continued commitment of the board to discharge its mandate in line with the Act establishing the commission.

Mohammad Alkali, Managing Director of NEDC said the board had initiated and has ongoing projects across education, health, agriculture among other sectors across the North-East states.

He commended the Federal Government for its support and commitment, saying that funding was a challenge in execution of projects.

Sen.Abdul Ningi (PDP-Bauchi) said the North -East Senate caucus would partner with the NEDC board to ensure execution of projects.

He, however, urged the board to ensure judicious use of the funds appropriated for projects implementation, saying that the North-East zone was the least developed.

Sen.Ahmed Lawan, (APC-Yobe) commended Tinubu for the nominations and said the commission was established to take care of the people of North- East.

He, however, said that there was an overbalance by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management on the activities of the NEDC.

Lawan urged the board to partner state governments in the region on projects initiation and execution.

He appealed to the committee over sighting the commission, when constituted to be mindful of its oversight, especially on issues relating to overbearing influence of the ministry.

President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio, urged the board to also engage state governments and other stakeholders to avoid duplication of projects.

He urged the board to liase with the Senate to work assiduously to alleviate the pains and sufferings of the people of the region.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

