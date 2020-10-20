Senate confirms nominations of Chairman, DG of PenCom,others

Senate on Tuesday at plenary confirmed President Muhammadu buhari’s nominations for appointments as Chairman,Director-General and Commissioners of National Pension Commission(PenCom).

The confirmation was sequel to the presentation and consideration of the report of Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service Matters at the Senate Committee of the Whole.

The report was presented by the Vice-Chairman of the Committee,Sen. Mpigi Barinada (PDP Rivers).

Presenting the report, Barinaga said the committee screened and found the nominees worthy of the appointments.

He,however, said the committee recommended that the nominee from Katsina should be stood down because she was yet to present her National Youth Service Corps certificate (N. Y.S.C) to the committee.