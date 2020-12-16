Senate confirms Nnamani member Police Service Commission

By Haruna Salami

The Senate, on Wednesday, confirmed the appointment of Chief Onyemuche Nnamani as a Member, Police Service Commission.

President Muhammad Buhari, had in October 2020, sent the nomination of Chief Nnamani for confirmation.

The Senate subsequently referred the nominee to its committee on Police Affairs for screening.

Presenting the Committee report at the plenary on Wednesday, Chairman of the Committee, Senator Jika Dauda Haliru (Bauchi Central), said the nominee passed the screening exercise, adding that, there was no petition against him.

Senator Chukwuka Utazi (Enugu North), while supporting the nomination of Chief Nnamani, described him as a nationalist who, when appointed, would help the Commission achieve the desired goals.

Utazi said that, despite being a member of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief Nnamani was in peace with everyone in Enugu state, including the oppositions, urging his colleagues to support his nomination.

The Senate Chief whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, while calling on his colleagues to support the nomination, said the nation needed someone like Chief Nnamani at the moment.

With no objections to his nomination, the Senate therefore unanimously confirmed the appointment of Chief Nnamani.