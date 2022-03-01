Senate confirms Mansur Bindawa as NCC non-executive commissioner

By Kingsley Okoye

The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Prof. Mansur Auwalu-Bindawa as a non-executive commissioner on the governing board of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the confirmation of the nominee at plenary on Tuesday followed the consideration of a report by the Senate Committee on Communications.

The report was laid and presented by Sen. Yahaya Oloriegbe (APC-Kwara) on behalf of the committee Chairman, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu (APC-Lagos).

Oloriegbe, in his presentation, said Auwalu-Bindawa’s nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari, was in compliance with the provisions of Sections 5(3), 8(1) and 11(2) of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003.

He added that the nominee met the statutory requirements regarding his professional and educational competence for appointment as a non-executive commissioner on the NCC governing board.

He said that preliminary checks did not reveal any record of indictment against the nominee by any administrative and judicial panel or court of law for abuse of office or criminal offence.

NAN reports that Auwalu-Bindawa was confirmed after the consideration and adoption of the committee’s report. (NAN)

