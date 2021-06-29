Senate confirms Kolawole Alabi as Executive Commissioner, FCCPC

June 29, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Politics, Project 0



Senate has confirmed nomination of Mr. Kolawole Alabi, representing South-West as Executive Commissioner of Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

His confirmation followed presentation and consideration of report of Committee on Trade and Investment.

of Committee, Sen. Francis Fadahunsi (PDP -Osun ), in his presentation said that nominee satisfied requirements of sections 153 and 156 of Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999.

“As amended Section 5 subsection (1) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018 .

According him, the confirmation was also in line with 121 of the Senate Standing Orders 2015, as amended.

He said Alabi’s nomination for appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari was made in compliance with the of Section 5 subsections (1) and (2) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018.

According him,the nomination of the nominees for appointment as , Executive Vice-/Chief Executive, Executive Commissioners and Non-Executive Commissioners of the FCCPC are made pursuant Section 4(2) of the FCCPC Act, 2018.

He said ,Alabi’s nomination became necessary given President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent to the FCCPC Act, 2018 on Jan , 2019. (NAN).

Tags: , , , , , , , ,