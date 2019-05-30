Senate confirms Justice Sadeeq as President, FCT Customary Court of Appeal

#TrackNigeria: The Senate on Thursday, screened and confirmed Justice Abbazih Sadeeq as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Abuja.

Sadeeq was given an accelerated confirmation following announcement of his nomination by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu at plenary.

Ekweremadu put his nomination to a voice vote and it was adopted by the lawmakers.

Sadeeq was screened and confirmed shortly after Ekweremadu read the letter seeking his confirmation.

The Leader of the Senate, Sen. Ahmad Lawan had moved Order 1(b) of the Senate Rule to boycott laid down procedure, given the short period of time the 8th Senate had to wind up.

He also moved for suspension of Senate order 17, to allow the Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Sen. Ita Enang to lead the nominee into the Chamber to allow the Committee of the Whole to confirm him.

Justice Sadeeq thereafter read his resume was asked to take a bow.

The normal practice in confirmation of nominees was for the Senate to refer appointments to relevant standing committees for screening.

Thereafter, the committee’s recommendation is presented to senate in plenary for consideration and confirmation, where there is no objection.

In his remarks, the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over plenary, said, “since the Leader of the Senate has spoken for all senators, the appointee should take a bow”

Sadeeq was nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari, pursuant to Section 266(4) of the 1999 Constitution(as amended).(NAN)

