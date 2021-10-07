Senate confirms Idaere Ogan, 3 others as NPRA members

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Mr Idaere Ogan, as Chairman, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NPRA).

This followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Downstream Petroleum Sector at Thursday’s plenary.

Three other nominees –Farouk Ahmed(Chief Executive Officer), Abiodun Adeniji (Executive Director Finance and Accounts) and Ogbugo Ukoha (Executive Director, Distributions System, Storage and Retail Infrastructure) were also confirmed by the senate as members of the board.

Presenting the report, Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Sabo Mohammed said that the appointments were in accordance with provisions of section 34(3) of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

Mohammed said that the nominees possessed the technical knowledge and professional expertise needed to be appointment as members of the board.

He said that the committee did not receive petitions against their nominations for appointment, adding that they were cleared by the Nigeria Police Force and Department of State Services (DSS).

Sen. Ajibola Basiru (APC-Osun) said that the current synergy between the executive and legislature has paid off in stabilising the Nigerian economy, particularly the oil and gas sector with the passage of the long awaited PIA.

“I think this should be noted for Nigerians to know that country is ready for full utilisation and optimisation of the benefits in the oil and gas sector,” he said.

President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said that the nominees were expected to lay solid foundation for the NPRA.

He, therefore, advised them to work in collaboration with the relevant committees of the National Assembly to ensure positive outcome in the oil and gas sector.

“They need to work hard, they need to be selfless. What they do will impact very significantly on the reform in the petroleum industry in Nigeria.

“And in fact, when they work hard on the foundation, they could get it right and then any other development in the future will be on a very sound, strong and stable foundation.

“To do otherwise is not an option. This is a trust that this nation has bestowed on them,” he said.(NAN)

