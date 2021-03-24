Senate confirms Haliru Nababa as CG, Nigerian Correctional Service

March 24, 2021 Danlami Nmodu News 0




By Haruna  
The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the nomination of Haliru Nababa as the Controller-General of Nigerian Correctional Service.


The confirmation followed the of the report of Senate Committee on Interior submitted by ’s Chairman, Shettima Kashim (Borno Central).


will be recalled that the Committee screened Nababa last Monday and plenary Wednesday that there no petition against the candidate and the Committee satisfied the candidate’s responses questions by the senators.

Tags: , ,