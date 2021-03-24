

By Haruna Salami

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the nomination of Haliru Nababa as the Controller-General of Nigerian Correctional Service.



The confirmation followed the consideration of the report of Senate Committee on Interior submitted by it’s Chairman, Shettima Kashim (Borno Central).



It will be recalled that the Committee screened Nababa last Monday and reported to plenary Wednesday that there was no petition against the candidate and the Committee was satisfied with the candidate’s responses to questions by the senators.

