Senate confirms Haliru Nababa as CG Nigeria Correctional Service

March 24, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Politics, Project 0



The Senate confirmed the appointment of Mr Haliru Nababa as Controller (CG), Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS).

The confirmation followed the adoption of the of the Senate Committee on Interior at plenary .

Presenting the , the Chairman, Sen. Shettima Kashim(APC-Borno) said the committee found the nominee suitable to occupy the position of controller of NCS.

He said there was no petition against him, adding that the nominee also displayed high level of intelligence in the discharge of responsibilities in previous positions.

Shettima said the nominee was not affiliated to any political party and a high level of personal integrity.

He, therefore, urged the Senate to confirm appointment.(NAN)

