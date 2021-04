By Haruna Salami



The Senate Wednesday at plenary confirmed the nomination of Halilu Ahmad Shaba as Director General of National Space Research and Development Agency, NSRDA.



Our Correspondent reports that this was sequel to the receipt and consideration of the report of Senate Committee on Science and Technology that screened the candidate as presented by it’s Chairman, Ekwunife Lilian (Anambra Central).

