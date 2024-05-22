Senate confirms Executive Commissioners of NCC

The Senate at its plenary on Tuesday confirmed two nominees of President Bola Tinubu for appointment as Executive Commissioners

By Haruna Salami

The Senate at its plenary on Tuesday confirmed two nominees of President Bola Tinubu for appointment as Executive Commissioners in the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

This followed the receipt and consideration of the report of the Committee on Communications NCC) presented by the chairman, Senator Bilbis, Aliyu Ikra (Zamfara Central).

Those whose nominations were confirmed are Rimini Haraya Makama for appointment as Executive Commissioner; Stakeholders management and Sunday Abraham Oshadami for appointment as Executive Commissioner, Technical Services of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) respectively.

In his report, Senator Bilbis said the nominees were screened by the committee and found to be qualified and satisfied the conditions for appointment as Executive Commissioners in NCC.