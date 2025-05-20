Senate confirms Dr. Nnanna Uzor-Kalu as Commissioner in NASC

The Senate at its plenary on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of Dr. Nannna Uzor-Kalu, representing the Southeast for appointment as member of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC).

By Haruna Salami

The Senate at its plenary on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of Dr. Nannna Uzor-Kalu, representing the Southeast for appointment as member of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC).

This followed the consideration of a report of the Committee on Establishment and Public Service presented by the chairman of the committee, Senator Cyril Fasuyi (Ekiti North).

Senator Fasuyi said the nomination of other members of the NASC were confirmed by the Senate, but that of Dr. Nana Uzor-Kalu was stepped down due to a petition by one of the members in the last National Assembly Service Commission.

He informed the Senate that the petition has been disposed of by the Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions.

“Based on the findings and recommendations made by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions presented to the plenary on Thursday, 27 March 2025, and further referred to the Committee on Establishment and Public Service on Friday, March 2025, by the Senate requesting the nominee to be screened for confirmation, subject to the approval and consultation.

The Committee recommends that the Senate do confirm the nomination of Dr. Nnanna Uzor-Kalu as a Commissioner representing Southeast in the National Assembly Service Commission.

Therefore, the Senate dissolved into the Committee of the Whole to consider the report where the Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s question for those in support of the nomination of Honourable Dr. Nana Uzor-Kalu, representing the Southeast for appointment as Commissioner in the National Assembly Service Commission received a resounding “aye”.

Akpabio then congratulated the new nominee, who was just been confirmed and hoped that he will “take the task seriously and represent the Southeast region accordingly, ensuring that justice, equity and fairness are done and upholding the unity and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

He also thanked the Chairman of the Committee on Establishment and Public Service Matters, Senator Cyril Fasuyi and Chairman of the Committee on Ethics and Privileges, Senator Neda Imasuen “for the expeditious manner in which this issue has been handled”.