Senate confirms Dongban-Mensem as Appeal Court President

By Haruna Salami

Honourable Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, has been confirmed as President of the Court of Appeal by the Senate at it’s plenary on Thursday.

This followed the report of its Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters that screened her on Wednesday.

President Buhari had requested the Senate to confirm Dongban-Mensem as the President of the Court of Appeal in “pursuant to Section 238(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

