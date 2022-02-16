Senate confirms Chidinma Osuji as Executive Director of NDIC

February 16, 2022 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



By Kingsley Okoye

The Senate has the of Mrs Emily Chidinma Osuji as Executive Director of the Nigerian Deposit Corporation (NDIC).

Her confirmation on at plenary followed the consideration and adoption of the report of the Committee on Banking, and Other Financial Institutions.

Chairman of the Committee, Sen.Uba Sani (APC-Kaduna), in his presentation, said the office of the Executive Director (Corporate Services) of the Corporation remains vacant following the end of the tenure of the previous occupant.

He explained that Osuji’s by Muhammadu Buhari was duly in accordance with the provisions of Section 8 of the Nigerian Deposit Corporation Act, 2006.

According to the lawmaker, the nominee possesses the academic qualifications, technical knowledge and professional experience to be Executive Director of the NDIC.

He said the committee did receive any petition against her nomination, adding that Osuji was cleared by the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services (DSS) and possesses the Code of Conduct Acknowledgement slip.

The nominee was, thereafter, by the Senate. (NAN)

Tags: , , , ,