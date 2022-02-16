Senate confirms Chidinma Osuji as Executive Director of NDIC

By Kingsley Okoye

The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Mrs Emily Chidinma Osuji as Executive Director of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

Her confirmation on Wednesday at plenary followed the consideration and adoption of the report of the Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions.

Chairman of the Committee, Sen.Uba Sani (APC-Kaduna), in his presentation, said the office of the Executive Director (Corporate Services) of the Corporation remains vacant following the end of the tenure of the previous occupant.

He explained that Osuji’s nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari was duly in accordance with the provisions of Section 8 of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation Act, 2006.

According to the lawmaker, the nominee possesses the academic qualifications, technical knowledge and professional experience to be Executive Director of the NDIC.

He said the committee did not receive any petition against her nomination, adding that Osuji was cleared by the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services (DSS) and possesses the Code of Conduct Acknowledgement slip.

The nominee was, thereafter, confirmed by the Senate. (NAN)

