Senate confirms CBN, NAHCON nominees

The Senate on Thursday confirmed nominees appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari to serve on the board of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The nominees were confirmed after the presentation and consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on December 3, 2019, read a request from President Muhammadu Buhari requesting the confirmation of appointment of the Chairman and Members of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The request was contained in a letter dated November 28, 2019.

The names of appointees confirmed on Thursday, January 30, 2020, by the Senate are: Zikrullah Olakunke Hassan, Chairman, Osun State, South West; Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa, Executive Commissioner – Operation, Inspection and Licensing; Nura Hassan Yakassai, Executive Commissioner – Policy, Personnel, Management and Finance, Kano State, North West, and Sheikh Momoh Suleman Imonikhe, Executive Commissioner, Planning, Research, Statistics, Information and Library, Edo State, South South.

Part-time Members are: Halimat Jibril, Niger State, North Central; Abba Jato, Borno State, North East; Garba Umar, Sokoto State, North West; Ibrahim Ogbonnia Amah, Ebonyi State, South East; Sadiq Oniyesaneyene Musa, Delta State, South South, and Akintunde Basirat Olayinka, Ogun State, South West.

Representatives of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are: Shehu Dogo, Ministry of Aviation; Nura Abba Rimi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Rabi Bello Isa, Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Zainab Ujudud Sherrif, Ministry of Health; Aminu Bako Yarima, Nigeria Immigration Service, and Ibrahim Ishaq Nuhu, Central Bank of Nigeria; Dr. Bala Muhammad, Representative of Jama’atul Nasril Islam; and Yusuf Chinedozi Nwoha, Representative of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, in his concluding remarks congratulating the nominees, called on the Commission to reduce the cost associated with partaking in annual Hajj rites.

“Let me also congratulate those who are being confirmed. The Hajj Commission is waiting for them to kickstart the process of this year’s Hajj.

“They have to hit the ground running, they have no time to waste.

“We are praying that the Commission is able to do that because the cost of Hajj fare has been on the high side, and therefore, we are praying that this year’s Hajj will be cheaper than previous rates,” Lawan said.

In a related development, the Senate also confirmed the nomination of Dr. Kingsley Isitua Obiora for appointment as the Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The confirmation of the nominee was sequel to the presentation and consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions by its Chairman, Senator Uba Sani (APC, Kaduna Central).



