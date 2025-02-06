Senate confirms Capt.Najomo as NCAA’s substantive DG

By Kingsley Okoye

The Senate on Thursday, confirmed the appointment of Capt. Chris Ona Najomo, as Director General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Najomo’s confirmation followed the adoption of reports of Senate Committee on Aviation at plenary.

The Chairman of the committee, Sen. Buhari Abdulfatai (APC-Oyo) while presenting the report, said the committee screened the nominee, and found him suitable for the appointment.

“This is due to his vast experience and outstanding contributions in the aviation industry” he said.

He, however,urged the senate to approve the recommendations of the committee for confirmation and appointment of Najomo as director general, NCAA.

Also, Sen.Mohammed Monguno(APC-Borno) said although he was not a member of the aviation committee, the resume of the nominee inspired hope, as there was no adverse security report from security agencies against him.

Monguno urged the senate to approve the recommendations of the committee for confirmation.

The senate thereafter, confirmed the nomination of Najomo as director general of NCAA.(NAN)www nannews.ng