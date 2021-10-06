Senate confirms Buhari’s nominees for Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission

By Haruna Salami

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Buhari’s nominees for appointment as Chairman, Chief Executive and Executive Commissioners of the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission.

This followed the consideration of the report of the Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) presented by its Chairman, Senator Akpan Albert Bassey (Akwa Ibom North East).

Senator Akpan said the Committee requested and received the CV of the nominees which was used to screen them.

“The nominees displayed sound knowledge of the operations of the petroleum industry” adding that “appointment of the nominees satisfied all laid down conditions as they are fit and proper persons for the positions”.

Those confirmed by the Senate include Isa Ibrahim Modibbo (Chairman), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe (Chief Executive), Hassan Gambo (Executive Commissioner, Finance and Accounts) and Ms Rose C. Ndong (Executive Commissioner, Exploration and Acreage Management).

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said those confirmed have a “huge responsibility” to establish the Commission as it is in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). He urged them to swing into action as they have no time to waste.

