Senate confirms Buhari’s nominees for Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission

By Haruna Salami

The Senate on Wednesday Buhari’ nominees for appointment as Chairman, Chief Executive and Executive Commissioners the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission.

This followed the the report the on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) presented by its Chairman, Senator Akpan Albert Bassey (Akwa Ibom North East).

Senator Akpan said the requested and received the CV the nominees which was used to screen them.

“The nominees displayed sound knowledge the operations the petroleum industry” adding that “appointment  the nominees satisfied all laid down as they are fit and proper persons for the positions”.

Those by the Senate include Isa Ibrahim Modibbo (Chairman), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe (Chief Executive), Hassan Gambo (Executive Commissioner, Finance and Accounts) and Ms Rose C. Ndong (Executive Commissioner, Exploration and Acreage Management).

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said those have a “huge responsibility” to establish the Commission as it in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). He urged them to swing into action as they have no time to waste.

