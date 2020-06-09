Senate confirms Buhari’s nominees for NDIC, Law Reforms Commission jobs

Share the news













By Haruna Salami

The Senate at its plenary on Tuesday, confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees for appointment into the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation, NDIC, and those for the Nigerian Law Reforms Commission, NLRC.

Mrs. Diana Okonta (South South) and Mrs. Ya’ana Talib Yaro (North East) were confirmed for appointment as Non-Executive Directors of the NDIC after considering the report of the Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions presented by its chairman, Senator Uba Sani.

Those confirmed by Senate for appointment into NLRC are Prof. (Mrs) Jummai Audi (North Central) as Chairman, Barr. Bassey Dan-Abia (South South) as Commissioner and Hon. Mohammed Ibraheem (South West) as Commissioner.

However, the Senate stood down the confirmation of Hon. Ebele Bernard China (South East), who didn’t appear before the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters for screening as contained in the committee’s report presented by the chairman, Senator Bamidele Opeyemi.

