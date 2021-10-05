Senate confirms Buhari’s nominees for EFCC Sec, Board

By Haruna Salami

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Buhari’s nominees for appointment as secretary and board members of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

This followed the adoption of the report of its Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Commission, EFCC, presented by the Chairman, Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari, (Kaduna North).

Those confirmed by the Senate are George Abang Ekungu, Secretary of EFCC, (Cross River), while the following were board members: Kingman Muhammed, (Edo state), Anumba Adaeze (Enugu state), Alhaji Kola Raheem Adesina (Kwara state) and Alhaji Yahaya Muhammad (Yobe state).

Abdu Kwari, while presenting the report said the Committee screened the nominees and was satisfied that “the nominees have cognate experience and there was no adverse security report against any of them”.

