Senate confirms Buhari’s nominees for EFCC Sec, Board

October 5, 2021 Danlami Nmodu



By Haruna Salami

Senate on Tuesday confirmed President  Buhari’s nominees for secretary and board members of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

This followed adoption of report of its Committee on and Financial Commission, EFCC, presented by Chairman, Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari, (Kaduna North).

confirmed by Senate are George Abang Ekungu, Secretary of EFCC, (Cross River), while following were board members: Kingman Muhammed,  (Edo state), Anumba Adaeze (Enugu state), Alhaji Kola Raheem Adesina (Kwara state) and Alhaji Yahaya Muhammad (Yobe state).

Abdu Kwari, while presenting report said Committee screened nominees and satisfied that “the nominees have cognate experience and there no adverse security report against any of them”.

