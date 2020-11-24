Senate confirms Buhari’s nominees for Code of Conduct Bureau

By Haruna Salami
Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees for appointment as members of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) after the screening committee submitted its report to the plenary.
Chairman of Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Senator Patrick Ayo Akinyelure presented a report, stating that the nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari have been screened and found satisfactory.
Akinyelure said there was need for immediate confirmation to enable CCB continue its work in line with the Constitution, noting that the absence of members has created a ‘lacuna’ in the agency’s capacity to discharge its statutory responsibilities.
After his explanation, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan urged his colleagues to confirm the nominees since there was no petition against any of them.
The Committee of the whole thereafter confirmed Barr. Benedict Umar – Anambra (South east), Hon. Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma – Edo (South South) and CP Olayinka Babatunde Balogun (rtd) – Ogun (South West).
The confirmation of CCB nominees came after the Senate resumed session from one month break to enable Committee debates on the 2021 budget.
