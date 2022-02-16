Senate confirms Buhari’s nominees for appointment into NDIC, NPC, NERC

By Haruna Salami

The Senate at its plenary confirmed Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees for appointment into Nigerian Deposit Corporation (NDIC), National Population Commission (NPC) and Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, (NERC).

Mrs. Emily Chidinma Osuji was confirmed as Executive Director the Nigerian Deposit Corporation (NDIC).

followed the consideration the report the Committee on Banking, and other Financial Institutions presented Chairman the Committee, Sen. Uba Sani (Kaduna Central).

Sani said the Committee found Mrs Osuji “eminently qualified”, adding that “her appointment will add value to the financial sector”.

Similarly, Senate consideration report its Committee on National Identity and National Population for the confirmation the nominations for appointment as commissioners for National Population Commission, (NPC) led to confirmation of the following persons as commissioners:

Chief (Engr.) Benedict Ukpong Effion,  FCSE (Akwa-), Mrs. Gloria Fateya Izonfo (Bayelsa), Barr. Kupchi Patricia Ori Iyanya (Benue), Dr. Haliru FCE, FNIMN (Kebbi) and Dr. Eyitayo Oyekunle Oyetunji (Oyo).

Chairman the Committee, Ya’u Sahabi (Zamfara North) presented the report at plenary.

Report the Committee on Power presented Chairman, Senator Gabriel Suswam (Venue North East) led to the confirmation the nomination for appointment as commissioners for the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC.

Those confirmed are Dr. Yusuf O, Ali (North Central), Engr. Chidi Ike (South East), Mr. Nathan Rogers Shatti (North East) and Mr. Dafe Akpeneye (South South).

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan congratulated all those who were confirmed upper chamber  and wished them well in their endeavors.

