Senate confirms Buhari’s nominees for appointment into NDIC, NPC, NERC

By Haruna Salami

The Senate at its plenary on Tuesday confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees for appointment into Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), National Population Commission (NPC) and Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, (NERC).

Mrs. Emily Chidinma Osuji was confirmed as Executive Director of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

This followed the consideration of the report of the Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions presented by the Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Uba Sani (Kaduna Central).

Sani said the Committee found Mrs Osuji “eminently qualified”, adding that “her appointment will add value to the financial sector”.

Similarly, Senate consideration of report of its Committee on National Identity and National Population for the confirmation of the nominations for appointment as commissioners for National Population Commission, (NPC) led to confirmation of the following persons as commissioners:

Chief (Engr.) Benedict Ukpong Effion, FCSE (Akwa-), Mrs. Gloria Fateya Izonfo (Bayelsa), Barr. Kupchi Patricia Ori Iyanya (Benue), Dr. Haliru Bala FCE, FNIMN (Kebbi) and Dr. Eyitayo Oyekunle Oyetunji (Oyo).

Chairman of the Committee, Ya’u Sahabi (Zamfara North) presented the report at plenary.

Report of the Committee on Power presented by the Chairman, Senator Gabriel Suswam (Venue North East) led to the confirmation of the nomination for appointment as commissioners for the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC.

Those confirmed are Dr. Yusuf O, Ali (North Central), Engr. Chidi Ike (South East), Mr. Nathan Rogers Shatti (North East) and Mr. Dafe Akpeneye (South South).

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan congratulated all those who were confirmed by the upper chamber and wished them well in their endeavors.

