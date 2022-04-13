Senate confirms Buhari’s nominees as NUPRC Commissioners

By Kingsley Okoye

The Senate has confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s four nominees as Executive Commissioners of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

The confirmation followed the consideration of a report of the Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) at the plenary on Wednesday.

The report was presented by Sen. Patrick Akinyelure.

Those confirmed include Dr Nuhu Habib (North-West – Kano State), Executive Commissioner, Development and Production; and Dr Kelechi Onyekachi Ofoegbu (South-East, Imo State), Executive Commissioner, Economic Regulations and Strategic Planning.

Others are Capt. Tonlagha Roland John (South-South, Delta State), Executive Commissioner, Health, Safety, Environment and Community; and Mr Jide Adeola (North-Central, Kogi State), Commissioner, Corporate Services and Administration.

Akinyelure, while presenting the report on behalf of the Committee Chairman, Sen. Albert Akpan, said that the appointments of the nominees satisfy the requirements of Sections 11 and 18 (1-5) of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.

He stated that the nominees possessed the requisite qualifications, leadership qualities and comportment to discharge the statutory duties and functions of the various offices.

Akinyelure also revealed that there was no petition or adverse reports received by the panel against any of the nominees.

According to him, the nominees are suitable for the positions, describing them as “fit and proper persons”.(NAN)

