Senate confirms Buhari’s nominees as Commissioners for NERC, NPC

By Kingsley.Okoye

Senate has confirmed nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari as National Commissioners for the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and the National Population Commission (NPC).

The confirmation of four NERC nominees on Wednesday at plenary followed the consideration and adoption of a report on screening of the nominees by the Senate Committee on Power.

The report was presented by the Chairman, Sen. Gabriel Suswam (PDP-Benue).

Those confirmed as National Commissioners of NERC include: Dr Yusuf O. Alli (North Central), Mr Chidi Ike (South-East), Mr Nathan Rogers Shatti (North -East) and Mr Dafe N Akpeneye (South-South).

The Senate also at primary confirmed Buhari’s nomination of five persons for appointment as Commissioners for National Population Commission (NPC).

Their confirmation followed consideration and adoption of the report of the Committee on National Identity and National Population on screening of the nominees.

The report was presented by the Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Ya’u Sahabi (APC-Zamfara).

Those confirmed as Commissioners for NPC are: Chief Benedict Ukpong Effiong (Akwa-Ibom), Mrs Gloria Fateya Izonfo (Bayelsa), Mr Kupuchi Patricia Ori Iyanya (Benue), Dr Haluru Bala (Kebbi) and Dr.Eyitayo Oyekunle Oyetunji (Oyo).

Senate also at plenary passed for first reading, five bills which are: the National Centre for Cancer and Treatment Establishment Bill, 2022 sponsored by Sen. Yakubu Oseni (APC-Kogi).

The Energy Commission Act Amendment Bill, 2022 by Sen. Barau Jibrin (APC-Kano), Federal Entrepreneur Centres Establishment Bill, 2022 by Sen. Oduah Stella PDP- (Anambra ).

Others are the National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration Suleja Establishment Bill, 2022 by Sen. Musa Sani (APC- Niger), and the Federal Medical Centre Gwadabawa Sokoto State Establishment Bill, 2022 by Sen. Gobir Abdullahi. (NAN)

