Senate confirms Buhari’s ministerial nominees 

The Senate on Wednesday screened and confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees for appointment as ministers of the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.



Those screened and confirmed include Ikoh, Henry Ikechukwu (Abia), Umana Okon Umana (Akwa-lbom), Ekumankama Joseph Nkama (Ebonyi), Goodluck Nana Opiah (Imo), Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub (Kano), Ademola Adewole Adegoroye (Ondo) and Odum, Udi (Rivers).



The Senate went into the “Committee of the Whole” to ask the nominees questions one by one after each nominee had given a brief on himself.



The parliamentary privilege for former colleagues in the National Assembly to “take a bow” and go was extended to Goodluck Nana Opiah who was a member of the House of Representatives between 2015 to 2019 and Umar Ibrahim El- Yakubu who was a Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives).



Speaking with journalists after the screening, Mr. Goodluck said he cherished the honour accorded him by the Senate. He promised to do everything within his capacity, using all the knowledge he has garnered both in the public and private sectors over the years to add his support to the other members of the Federal Executive Council, FEC in making sure they “move the country forward”.



After the question and answer session, the Senate confirmed the nominees one after the other and all the seven nominees were then confirmed.



The Senate President Ahmad Lawan congratulated the confirmed ministers and wished them success in their assignment.

