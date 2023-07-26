Senate confirms Board of the North East Development Commission

By Haruna Salami

The senate Wednesday confirmed President Bola Tinubu’s nominees for appointment as members of the board of the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

Those confirmed are Gen. Paul Tarfa (Rtd) Chairman, Hon Gambo Maikomo (Taraba) member, Abdullahi Abbas (Kano) member, Tsav Stephen Aondoana (Benue) member, Chief Mutiu Lawal-Are (Lagos) member and Hon. Samuel Ifeanyi Onuigbo (Abia) member.

Others are Frank Achinike Owhor (Rivers) member, Mohammed Goni Alkali (Borno), reappointed as Managing Director, Musa Yashi (Bauchi) reappointed as Executive Director, Humanitarian Affairs, Ahmed Abdulsalam Yahaya (Gombe) Executive Director OPS and Dr. Abubakar Garba Iliya (Yobe) Executive Director (Admin & Finance).

The confirmation was due to presentation of an executive communication presented to the Committee of the Whole by by Opeyemi Bamidele, Senate Leader that the Senate should consider the request of President Tinubu on the confirmation of the nomination of the board of NEDC.

This , he said, was in accordance with the provisions of Section 5 (b) of the North East Development Commission Establishment Act 2017.

