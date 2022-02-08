Senate confirms Ayo Omotayo DG, NIPSS

By Haruna Salami

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of Professor Ayo O. Omotayo for appointment as Director General, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, Plateau state.

This followed the consideration of the report of the Joint Committee on Establishment & Public Service Matters and Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs.

Presenting the report, Sen. Shekarau, [brahim (Kano Central) & Sen. La‘ah, Danjuma Tella (Kaduna South) said they found Prof. Omotayo eminently qualified and there was no petition against him from any quarter. They therefore urged the Senate to confirm him.

The Senate therefore did not waste time in unanimously confirming him.

It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari nominated Prof. Omotayo for appointment as DG, NIPSS and urged the Senate to give it “expeditious consideration”.

