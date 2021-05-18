By Haruna Salami

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of Salamatu Hussaini Suleiman as Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission and fifteen other nominees as members.



The nominees include: Mrs. Beatrice Jedy-Agba,mni, Amb. Umar Zainab Salisu, Mrs. Dafe T. Adesida, Joseph Onyemaechi Mmamel, Ahmad Abubakar Fingilla, Kemi Asiwaju-Okenyodo, and Abubakar Muhammad.





Others are: Femi Okeowo, Sunny Daniel, Barr. Agabaidu Chukwuemeka Jideani, Mrs. Nella Andem-Rabana, Azubuike Nwakwenta, Jamila Isah, Mrs. Idayat Omolara Hassan, and Mr. Anthony Ojukwu.





The confirmation of the nominees followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.



However, chairman of the Committee, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central), observed that Section 14(3) of the Constitution which requires that the composition of the Government of the Federation or any of its agencies, should reflect the Federal Character Principles was not followed.





Citing Section 3(2) and 3 of the National Human Rights (Amendment) Act, he noted that the composition of the Council to consist of the chairman and members of the Commission should represent various segments of the human rights community.



“It is noteworthy to state that the composition of the Governing Council of the National Human Rights Commission as presented to the 9th Senate, does not comply with the provisions of the Constitution as it relates to the Federal Character Principles.”





He added that, “human rights issues does not only affect a segment but cut across all parts of the country. As such, all geo-political zones must be represented in conformity with the provisions of the Constitution, in light of emerging human rights abuses in the country.”





The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, in his remarks after the appointments of the nominees were confirmed, urged the executive arm of government to comply with the observations raised by the Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters Committee, by ensuring it adheres to the Federal Character Principles as provided in the 1999 Constitution (as amended) in making appointments.





“The Committee has raised some observations, and I want to reiterate here that the executive should take very serious note of the observations raised in the area of ensuring that there is compliance with the constitutional provisions for appointments like this”,Lawan said.

