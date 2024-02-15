Thursday, February 15, 2024
Senate confirms appointment of Oladapo as ED Midstream, Downstream Infrastructure Board

By Favour Lashem
Senate has confirmed the appointment of Mr Adama Oladapo as Executive Director, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund Board (NMDGIFB).

This followed the adoption of the report of the Committee on Gas and Petroleum Resources (Downstream) at the Committee of the Whole on Thursday.

Presenting the report, Sen. Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, Chairman of the committee, said it received the curriculum vitae and other documents of nominee, adding that the he was qualified to be appointed into the position.

He, therefore, urged the Senate to confirm his appointment.(NAN) 

