Senate confirms Amshi as Chairman NASS Service Commission

The Senate on Wednesday, confirmed the appointment of Mr Ahmed Amshi as Chairman, National Assembly Service Commission and 11 others as members.

This followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service during plenary.

President Muhammadu Buhari had requested the Senate to confirm the appointment of Amshi as Chairman of the Commission.

Amshi’s nomination was referred to the committee on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.

Presenting the report, Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau, said that the committee had screened the nominees and was satisfied with their experiences.

He, however, said that the committee recommended that another person be nominated to fill the South-East (Imo) slot of Nnamdi Anyaechie, who declined the nomination.

Oher members of the commission include: Babagana Modu, (Borno, North East); Abubakar Tutare (Taraba, North East); Hakeem Akamo (Lagos, South West); Tunrayo Akintomide (Ondo, South West); Atanomeyorwi Francis (Delta, South-South).

“Others are: Bassey Etuk (Akwa-Ibom); Bailyaminu Yusuf Shinkafi (Zamfara, North West); Sani Saidu Kazaure (Jigawa, North West); Julius Ucha (Ebonyi, South East); Auwalu Aliyu Ohindase (Kogi, North Central); and Muazu Is’haq (Nasarawa, North Central).

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan commended the committee for a job well done which he said was done at a very good time.

“We pray that the newly confirmed chairman and members of the committee would swing into action as soon as they get their appointment letters.

“We have not had the service commission in place for a long time and it is affecting the operations of the National Assembly,” he said.

Meanwhile, the upper chamber has also confirmed the appointment of Prof. Adeolu Akande and Mr Uche Onwude as Chairman and member, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

This followed the consideration of the report of the committee on Communications. (NAN)