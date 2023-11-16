Thursday, November 16, 2023
Senate confirms Aminu Maida as Executive Vice Chairman NCC

By Favour Lashem
By Kingsley Okoye

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Dr. Aminu Maida as the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC).

This followed the presentation and adoption of a report of the Committee on Communication by the Chairman Sen. Bilbis Ikra(APC- Zamfara) at the Committee of the Whole on Thursday.

Presenting the report Ikra urged the Senate to consider the request of President Bola Tinubu for the confirmation of Maida for appointment as NCC Chairman.

He said the request was in accordance with Section 8 (1) of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) Establishment Act, 2003.

He said the committee had screened Maida, saying that he passed all security clearance, possessed the requisite qualifications, professional experience, competence and regulatory capacity to further ensure success of the NCC.

He therefore urged the senate to approve the nomination.

Senate, thereafter confirmed the appointment of Aminu Maida, as Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC.(NAN)

Police arrest 2 motorcycle snatcher in Kaduna
Reps turn back Service Chiefs representatives
