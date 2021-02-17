Senate confirms Aghughu Adolphus as Auditor-General for the Federation

The Senate on Wednesday at plenary confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominee Mr Aghughu Adolphus, for appointment as Auditor-General for the Federation.

The confirmation was sequel to the presentation and consideration of a report of the Committee on Public Accounts by the Chairman, Sen. Urhoghide Mathew (PDP-Edo).

Urhoghide in his presentation, said that the committee after screening, found the nominee qualified to be appointed, given his experiences, pedigree and performance over the years at the Audit House.

He said the nominee when he appeared before the committee, was clearly told that the Senate and the nation expect him to justify the confidence reposed in him.

He said the screening of the nominee clearly showed that the nominee displayed competence on matters of audit and public finance.

He said his responses on issues of audit and public finance were satisfactory and beyond the expectations of the committee.

He said that the nominee has sufficient experience to occupy the office of the Auditor-General for the Federation, if eventually confirmed by the Senate.

“Consequently, the committee, having been satisfied on his qualifications,

performance and suitability of the nominee recommends him for confirmation by the Senate as Auditor-General for the Federation,” he said.

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, in his remarks, after the confirmation, said the National Assembly and the executive are to ensure that the auditor-general remains truly autonomous and independent.

“We have achieved so much by giving the auditor –general the financial autonomy which he requires, but I think we can do better as a government.