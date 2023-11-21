Senate confirms Agbasi as FERMA MD

By Kingsley Okoye

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Dr Chukwuemeke Agbasi as the Managing Director of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency(FERMA).



This followed the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on FERMA at the Committee of the Whole on Tuesday.



Presenting the report, the Chairman of the Committee Sen.Hussaini Uba urged the Senate to consider the request of President Tinubu for the confirmation of the nominee in accordance with section 2(1)(2) of the FERMA Act 2002.



The Senate also confirmed the appointment of nine other persons as members of the Board of FERMA.



Those confirmed included Mr Ibi Manasseh, Dr Kenneth Ugbala, Sen.Timothy Aduda, Mr Babatunde Daramola, Mr Preye Oseke, Mr Aminu Papa,Mr Abubakar Bappa, Mr Shehu Mohammed and Mr Yusuf Othmam.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

