Tuesday, November 21, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectSenate confirms Agbasi as FERMA MD
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsPoliticsSociety News

Senate confirms Agbasi as FERMA MD

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
15

By Kingsley Okoye

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Dr Chukwuemeke Agbasi as the Managing Director of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency(FERMA).


This followed the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on FERMA at the Committee of the Whole on Tuesday.


Presenting the report, the Chairman of the Committee Sen.Hussaini Uba urged the Senate to consider the request of President Tinubu for the confirmation of the nominee in accordance with section 2(1)(2) of the FERMA Act 2002.


The Senate also confirmed the appointment of nine other persons as members of the Board of FERMA.


Those confirmed included Mr Ibi Manasseh, Dr Kenneth Ugbala, Sen.Timothy Aduda, Mr Babatunde Daramola, Mr Preye Oseke, Mr Aminu Papa,Mr Abubakar Bappa, Mr Shehu Mohammed and Mr Yusuf Othmam.(NAN)

Previous article
NCS committed to enhancing strategic management for sustainable, successful performance – Comptroller
Next article
Senate appoints Moro as minority leader, Ngwu, minority chief whip
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.