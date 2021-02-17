Senate confirms Adolphus as Auditor General of the Federation

It will be recalled that the Senate last week received President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to confirm Aghughu as the Auditor General of the Federation.

In his remarks after the confirmation, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan called for proper funding of the office of Auditor General of the Federation for it to carry out its duty of nipping corruption in the bud.

Lawan added that doing so will reduce the work of Economic and financial times Commission, EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, ICPC.