Thursday, February 15, 2024
Senate confirms Adama Oluwole Oladapo for appointment as ED, NMDGIFB

By Chimezie Godfrey
The Senate has confirmed Mr. Adama Oluwole Oladapo for appointment as Executive Director, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund Board (NMDGIFB).

By Haruna Salami

This was sequel to the approval of the report of its Committees on Gas and Petroleum Resources (Downstream) presented by the chairman, Senator Jarigbe, Agom Jarigbe (Cross River North).

Senator Jarigbe, in the report said Mr. Adama Oluwole Oladapo was screened by the committee and found to have met all the requirements for appointment as Executive Director, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund Board (NMDGIFB).

Jarigbe therefore urged the Senate to receive and consider the report of the Committees on Gas and Petroleum Resources (Downstream) on the confirmation of the nomination of Mr. Adama Oluwole Oladapo for appointment as Executive Director, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund Board (NMDGIFB).

The Senate then received the report and went into a “Committee of the Whole” to consider the report.

After considering the report, the Senate President Godswill Akpabio put the question to the members and those in support of the confirmation of Mr. Adama Oluwole Oladapo for appointment as Executive Director, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund Board (NMDGIFB) and it was unanimously approved.

