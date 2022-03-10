Senate confirms 5 nominees as ICPC  Commissioners 

By Kingsley Okoye

Abuja, March 9, 2022 (NAN) The Senate has confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s five nominees for appointment as Commissioners of the Independent Corruption Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The confirmation followed the consideration and adoption of a report by the Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes at plenary on Wednesday.

Those confirmed include: Mr Anthony Agbo, (Ebonyi South-East), Mrs Anne Odey (Cross-River, South-South), Alhaji Goni Gujba (Yobe, North -East), Dr Louis Mandama (Adamawa, North-East) and Mr Olugbenga Adeyanju (Ekiti, South-West).

The Chairman of the committee, Sen. Suleiman Kwari (Kaduna North), in his presentation, recalled that one of the nominees, Dr (Mrs) Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, was withdrawn by the President and replaced with Olugbenga Adeyanju, who was screened by the committee.

He disclosed that the nominees gave in-depth responses to the questions posed by the committee on ways they would fulfill the Commission’s mandate.

He said that the committee after scrutinizing their credentials was satisfied they had requisite experience, integrity, professional competence and industry to discharge the functions of the position they were nominated.

Kwari said there were no adverse security reports or petitions against any of the nominees. (NAN)

