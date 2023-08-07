Senate confirms 45 ministerial nominees, puts El-Rufai, Danladi, Okotete on hold

By Naomi Sharang

The Senate has confirmed 45 ministerial nominees out of the 48 nominees forwarded to it by President Bola Tinubu.

The confirmation followed the consideration and approval of the nominees during Monday’s plenary.

The nominees include Sen. Abubakar Kyari (Borno ), Abubakar Momoh (Edo), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Prof. Joseph Utsev (Benue), Sen. John Enoh (Cross River).

Others are Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (Ondo), Dr Betta Edu (Cross River) Imaan Sulaiman (Nasarawa), Ahmed Dangiwa (Katsina), Uche Nnaji (Enugu),

The nominees include Bello Muhammad (Sokoto), Mohammed Badaru (Jigawa), Yusuf Tuggar (Bauchi), Uju-Ken Ohaneye (Anambra).

Abdullahi Gwarzo (Kano), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Tunji Alausa ( Lagos), Adegboyega Oyetola,Osun and Uba Ahmadu (Taraba).

“Lola John (Lagos), Dr Isiak Salako (Ogun), Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri (Bayelsa), Dr Yusuf Sununu (Kebbi), Prof. Tahir Mamman (Adamawa), Zaphaniah Jisalo (FCT), Ibrahim Geidam (Yobe), Dr. Bosun Tijjani (Ogun) are on the list.

“Shuaibu Abubakar Audu (Kogi), Sen. Sabi Abdullahi (Niger), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Sen. Alkali Ahmed (Gombe), Dr Mariya Bunkure (Kano), Festus Keyamo (Delta) and Hannatu Musawa.

“Dr Dorris Uzoka (Imo), David Umahi , Ekperipe Ekpo (Akwa-Ibom), Nkiru Onyeojiocha (Abia), Dele Alake (Ekiti), Lateef Fagbemi (Kwara), Muhammad Idris (), Olawale Edun (Ondo) Adebayo Adelabu (Oyo) and Prof. Ali Pate (Bauchi).

In his remarks, President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio thanked the lawmakers for their doggedness throughout the exercise.

He said that the Senate had so far confirmed 45 ministerial nominees out of the 48 sent by the President.

“The others yet to be confirmed are former governor of Kaduna Nasir El-Rufai, Sen. Abubakar Danladi (Taraba) and Executive Director (Business Development) of Nigerian Export and Import Bank (NEXIM), Stella Okotete.”

According to Akpabio, the trio are still awaiting security clearance.”(NAN)

