Senate confirms 2 RMAFC Commissioners

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Mr Abdulazeez King (Kogi) and Mr Mohammed Baba (Bauchi) as Federal Commissioners in the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

This followed the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs at Tuesday’s plenary.

Presenting the report, Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Olubunmi Adetumbi, said based on available information, the nominees satisfied the requirements for appointment into public service.

He said that their confirmation was in accordance with the provision of Section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended). (NAN)

