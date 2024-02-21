Senate confirms 17 nominees for appointment as commissioners of NPC

The Senate has confirmed 17 persons for appointment as Commissioners of National Population Commission (NPC) out of 19 nominated by President Bola Tinubu.

Their confirmation followed adoption of screening report of the Committee on National Identity Card and Population at the Committee of the Whole on Wednesday.

The report was presented by Chairman of the committee, Sen. Abdul Ningi (PDP Bauchil).

Ningi, while presenting the report, said out of the 19 persons nominated, 17 appeared for the secreening.

He said the nominees representing Ogun and Ondo states did not appear, following the recent political developments in their states.

He said the committee deligently screened the remaining 17 and found them possessing the minimal qualifications suitable for the appointment.

The Senate thereafter confirmed the nominees.

Those confirmed are Emmanuel Eke (Abia), Dr. Clifford Zirra (Adamawa), Mr Chidi Ezeoke (Anambra), Mr Isa Buratal (Borno), Mr Alex Ukam (Cross River), Ms. Blessyn Brume-Maguha (Delta) and Dr. Jeremiah Ogbonna Nwankwegu (Ebonyi).

Others include Dr. Tony Alyejina (Edo), Mr. Ejike Ezeh (Enugu), Mr Abubakar Damburam (Gombe) Prof. Uba Nnabue (Imo), Ms. Sa’adatu Garba (Kaduna), Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa (Kano), Mr Yori Afolabii (Kogi), Ms. Mary Afan(Plateau), Mr Saany Sale (Taraba) and Mr. Ogiri Henry (Rivers) (NAN)

By Kingsley Okoye