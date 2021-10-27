Senate condemns $200 m loan to buy nets

By Haruna Salami

The Senate has roundly condemned the proposal by the Federal Ministry of Health to borrow 200

million dollars under the Malaria programme to buy mosquito nets in the 2022 budget.



Chairman, Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, Gershon Bassey made the condemnation

during budget defence of the Federal Ministry of Health and some agencies under it on Tuesday.

Senator Bassey, after listening to the Permanent Secretary, Mahmuda Mamman, simply said “you can

see now we have issues, serious one”.

The Committee was of the view that Malaria does not require the country borrowing $200 million.



“Give us your total needs and see if our local resources are not enough before you borrow” adding, “tell

us what you used your budget for first”.

The explanation by the Executive Director, National Primary Heal Care Development Agency, NPHCDA,

Dr. Faisal Shuaib that the $200 million would be used to import mosquito nets and encourage local

production of same did not appease the senators.

Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, himself a medical doctor said the whole idea of borrowing the money from

World Bank is “money and job for the boys” by somebody in Washington DC.

He said most of these are services provided at the lower level (state and local government.



Another thorny issue was Covid-19 preparedness and response project, Cod – Pre 1 & 2, which initially

made an application for $100 million under the 2018 – 2020 external borrowing plan which documents

were submitted by the former DG, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

The new DG, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa who was at the budget defence on his second day in office had a tough

time defending it.



Dr. Adetifa said the second Covid-19 emergency response went for additional $400 million, which was

coming to NCDC for the purchase of vaccines.

This again did not go down well with the Committee members. Senator Oloriegbe observed that

domestic resources allocated to NCDC are huge and wondered “why borrow $400 million from the

World Bank?

He wanted to know if NCDC does real costing and reconciled it’s figures with National Primary

Healthcare Development Agency, NPHDA

The Committee also queried why the money for vaccine was under NCDC and not NPHCDA, which has

the legal, structural and technical know how to handle the issue.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health who represented the Minister of Health tried to

explain that one is “National Steering Committee” and the other “Technical Committee”, but that did

not move the senators either.

The Chairman of the Committee, Gershon Bassey directed the Health team to go back and put things in

order and report back before Friday.

