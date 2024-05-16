Senate Committee on Health commends LUTH CMD

The Senate Committee on Health has commended Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, Chief Medical Director (CMD), Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), on his commitment to upgrading infrastructure in the health institution.

Dr Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, Chairperson, Senate Committee on Health, Secondary and Tertiary Services, gave the commendation in LUTH, Idi-Araba, on Thursday during an oversight visit to the hospital by the committee.

She said that Adeyemo and his team were quite passionate about what they were doing in providing health services, not just to people from Lagos and Nigeria, but to people from outside Nigeria.

“We saw the Cancer Centre. It was very well attended and a lot of people were there this morning waiting for treatment.

“The various equipment they have are very modern and the works they do are very precise” she said.

Harry-Banigo said that part of the health committee’s mandate was to do oversight visit and they had quite an exciting experience in LUTH.

She said that the committee was also happy with the expansion that was going on from the 2023 budget.

“As you can see, the old site was so dilapidated and uninviting and so, this new one is the kind we are looking for.

“We also noticed that there is a Geriatric Center, which is coming up.

“Basically, we like the issue of Public-private partnerships (PPP) arrangements we see across the site in LUTH, particularly the NSIA Cancer Centre and some other PPPs that are going on” she said.

Banigo said that the new ward coming up would definitely need more staffs.

She encouraged health workers to put hands together, stay back and serve this great nation.

She also encouraged the CMD and his team to continue doing what they were doing, saying that the Senate committee on health would support them.

Responding, Adeyemo said that the health committee came to see the projects being executed under the 2023 budget.

“We showed them our papers, took them round to see almost all of the projects and they are okay with it.

“We are also happy that they came, as this gives us an opportunity to pass message across and commend them for the provision in the budget.

“They have given us what we need, though we need more over the last few years” he said.

Adeyemo also laid bare the challenges bedeviling the health institution, particularly the issue of energy and pleaded for provision of more funds for payment of electricity, an item in the budget

He also notified the committee of overstretched members of staffs noting that the numbers were going down.

According to him, he has no doubts that the challenges facing the hospital will be looked into by the health committee. (NAN)

By Abiodun Azi