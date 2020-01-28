Senate Committee on Army to meet with stakeholders on recent attack on Mosque in Gwoza

Sen. Mohammed Ndume, Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, says the committee will on resumption from Christmas and new year break, meet with security agencies to proffer solutions on resurgence of attacks in some parts of Borno.

The Senate is to resume on Tuesday after spending about five weeks away from plenary.

Ndume who represents Borno South made this known while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday while reacting to the bomb attack on a Mosque in Gwoza.

He said that on resumption, the committee would call for an emergency interactive meeting with the Nigeria Army and the Nigerian Air Force toward tackling the security issues in the country.

Ndume had on Sunday in a statement, said that two women on suicide mission detonated bombs in a Mosque located in Bulabulin ward in Gwoza town.

“According to the account of the Brigade commander in the area, the two women slipped into the Mosque pretending to be there for early morning (Subuhi) prayer.

“They detonated the bombs simultaneously leaving two people dead and 12 others injured, with the Mosque fully razed to rubble.

“Because the people were alerted early enough, the casualties were, however, minimised.

“The Nigerian Army thereafter swung into action, cordoning off the mosque and stepping up patrol of the area as well as mounting road blocks to search motorists to prevent further explosions,” he said.

He condoled with the families of those who lost their lives and sympathised with the victims that sustained injuries and wished them quick recovery.

“However, I wish to call on the military to step up security of the area, just as I enjoin Gwoza people to be more vigilant, cooperate with the military and also supply information to security agencies in order to forestall re-occurrence of the suicide attack,” he said.(NAN)