Senate Commends Lee Engineering, Exonerates Company Of Infraction

The Nigerian Senate has Exonerated Lee Engineering and Construction Company of any infraction in accessing N15 billion of the N250 billion fund set aside by the Federal Government in the development of gas infrastructure in the country.

The Senate Committee on Gas had last week investigated Delta State Government, Lee Engineering and Construction Company and 13 oil and gas companies that had accessed N135 billion out the N250 billion set aside by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to encourage investments in the gas sector.

In a letter signed by the Chairman Senate Committee on Gas Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, on Tuesday and addressed to the Executive Chairman of the Company Chief (Dr) Leemon Ikpea, the Senate commended the company for its huge investments in the oil and gas sector and pledged to support the company in adding value to the oil and gas sector.

Jarigbe wrote ““The Committee’s investigation revealed that you have invested hugely in the Oil and Gas Industry, with a staff strength of over four thousand employees. We found no Infractions associated with your company. The Senate Committee on Gas writes to commend you on your activities in the Oil and Gas Sector in Nigeria”.

He noted that during the course of the Committee’s investigations, it found no infraction on the part of the company and particularly commended the management of the company for its sense of patriotism.

According to him “The Committee commends you for your patriotism and pledge to support you in adding value and creating wealth for the Nation,” he further stated,” he stated further.

