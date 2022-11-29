Senate commences process of screening Onochie, 14 others for NDDC board appointments

By Haruna Salami

The Senate has commenced the process of screening 15 – member board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), brought to it for confirmation by President Muhammadu Buhari last week .

At its plenary on Tuesday, Senate President Ahmad Lawan referred Buhari’s request to its Committee on Niger Delta Affairs for further legislative action and report back to the Senate in three weeks.

In line with parliamentary practice and as listed on the Order Paper and moved by the Senate Leader, Ibrahim Gobir, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, directed the Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, to screen the nominees and report back in three weeks.

It would be recalled that President Buhari had on Wednesday, last week, asked the Senate to approve the appointment of his Special Assistant on New Media, Lauretta Onochie as the substantive Chairman of the board of the NDDC.

The nominees included Chief Samuel Ogbokwu, from Bayelsa State, as the Managing Director, who would serve for a term of two years, in order to complete the term of his predecessor in office.

Other members are, Dimgba Erugba, (Abia State), Dr. Emem Willcox Wills (Akwa Ibom), Elder Denyanbofa Dimaro (Bayelsa State), Hon. Orok Duke (Cross River) and Dr. Pius Odudu (Edo State).

Others included, Engineer Anthony Ekenne, (Imo State), Hon. Gbenga Edema (Ondo State), Elekwachi Dimkpa (Rivers State), Alhaji Mohammed Kabir Abubakar, (Nasarawa State, representing North-Cenral zone), Alhaji Sadiq Sami Sule – Ikoh (Kebbi State, North-West) and Prof. Tahir Mamman SAN, (Adamawa State, North-East).

The President also nominated Major-General Charles Airhiavbere (rtd) from Edo State as the (Executive Director, Finance) and Charles Ogunmola, from Ondo State, as the Executive Director, Projects.