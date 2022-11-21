Senate Chief Whip Orji Kalu’s re-election assured—Group

By Ikenna Uwadileke

A pro-democracy group, the OUK Movement, says Senate Chief whip, Orji Kalu will retain his Abia North seat at National Assembly in the 2023 general election.



Chief Chukwuemeka Izuka, Chairman of OUK Movement, Bende Local Government Area chapter said this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.



Izuka hinged his argument on the past and present records of Kalu as a former governor of Abia and presently the senator representing Abia North senatorial district.



According to him, in less than four years Kalu has turned Abia North into a construction site and the good works of Orji Kalu is there for everybody to see, even a blind man.



Describing Kalu as a philanthropist par excellence, Izuka said that Kalu’s large heart is exemplified in the numerous projects he attracted to his constituency and the state.



Kalu loves his people, he is a humanist, philanthropist and large hearted.

“The 2023 senatorial election is pay back and definitely the people of Abia North will vote for him massively,’’ he said.



Izuka said that that in less than four years, Kalu dwarfed the records of the previous occupants of the office.



“He has impacted positively in every community in the zone.

“Orji Kalu will be re-elected as one good turns deserves another,’’ Izuka said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the OUK Movement is an assemblage of people who are attracted by Kalu’s good works and performance.



Kalu was elected governor of Abia State in 1999 and was re-elected in 2003. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

