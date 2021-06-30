Senate Chief Whip commends FG’s efforts on COVID-19 pandemic

June 30, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Politics, Project 0



Sen. Orji Kalu, the Senate Chief Whip, has commended the Federal Government’s effort in tackling the spread the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Kalu gave the commendation during the official launch the Crystal Hill All Day Wipes and Sanitisers on Tuesday, in .

The Senate Chief Whip, who is also the chairperson the occasion, buttressed the point by quoting the Prime of Australia, who recently congratulated the government of Nigeria for the efficient way in which they tackled the spread of the virus.

He also commended the manufacturers of the product for promoting local and contributing to the government’s against the spread of COVID-19 virus.

Mrs Mma Nzeribe-Michaels, Chief Executive Officer, Crystal Hill All Day Wipes and Sanitisers, said the products were borne out of their desire to personal hygiene practices and put an end to COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

“We want this to be historic for Nigeria and we want to see how we can move our economy forward, so that we can follow suit with the rest of the world.

“Today, personal hygiene has taken a centre stage, as people are continuously exposed to all kinds of environmental elements.

“The theme for post-COVID-19 world is ‘Personal Care and Holistic Wellness’ and this is where we come in.

“As economies world over are opening up after many months of lockdown, this new-normal will cater to new demands, with products that will build trust with the consumers and their humble needs,” she said.

of State for HealthA AdelekeMamora, who was represented by Dr Nneka Orji, special assistant to the , commended the manufacturers for the products and assured of the ministry’s readiness to partner, to ensure a clean and healthy environment.

“The fact that it is an product, gives it the acceptance we are looking for.

“What is driving economies these days, is knowledge-based, and the fact that we have that from our own system.

“That is why we are proud to be associated with these kinds of interventions coming from our own,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event had in attendance, former Anyim Pius Anyim, of the of Labour and Productivity, political dignitaries and traditional rulers, among others.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,