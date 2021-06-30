Senate Chief Whip commends FG’s efforts on COVID-19 pandemic

Sen. Orji Kalu, the Senate Chief Whip, has commended the Federal Government’s effort in tackling the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Kalu gave the commendation during the official launch of the Crystal Hill All Day Wipes and Sanitisers on Tuesday, in Abuja.

The Senate Chief Whip, who is also the chairperson of the occasion, buttressed the point by quoting the Prime Minister of Australia, who recently congratulated the government of Nigeria for the efficient way in which they tackled the spread of the virus.

He also commended the manufacturers of the product for promoting local entrepreneurship and contributing to the government’s fight against the spread of COVID-19 virus.

Mrs Mma Nzeribe-Michaels, Chief Executive Officer, Crystal Hill All Day Wipes and Sanitisers, said the products were borne out of their desire to promote personal hygiene practices and put an end to COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

“We want this to be historic for Nigeria and we want to see how we can move our economy forward, so that we can follow suit with the rest of the world.

“Today, personal hygiene has taken a centre stage, as people are continuously exposed to all kinds of environmental elements.

“The theme for post-COVID-19 world is ‘Personal Care and Holistic Wellness’ and this is where we come in.

“As economies world over are opening up after many months of lockdown, this new-normal will cater to new demands, with products that will build trust with the consumers and their humble needs,” she said.

Minister of State for HealthA AdelekeMamora, who was represented by Dr Nneka Orji, special assistant to the minister, commended the manufacturers for the products and assured of the ministry’s readiness to partner, to ensure a clean and healthy environment.

“The fact that it is an indigenous product, gives it the acceptance we are looking for.

“What is driving economies these days, is knowledge-based, and the fact that we have that from our own system.

“That is why we are proud to be associated with these kinds of interventions coming from our own,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event had in attendance, former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim, representative of the Minister of Labour and Productivity, political dignitaries and traditional rulers, among others.(NAN)

