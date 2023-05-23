Senate calls for more security presence to stop killings in Plateau

By Haruna Salami

The Senate had has called on the Federal Government to increase security presence in the communities in Plateau state to forestall further infiltration, attacks and killings.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan made the call during plenary Tuesday, following a point of order raised by Senator Nora Ladi Daduut representing some of the affected communities in Plateau South senatorial district.

Senator Daduut’s motion of urgent National importance was on the killings of over two hundred people in many communities last Saturday.

Professor Daduut said “the killers came in the dead of the night, riding on over seventy motorcycles, well armed and killed people including pregnant women and children.

She said over ten communities were affected, adding that presently hundreds of people are in IDPs camps without shelter and relief materials.

Professor Daduut prayed that the Senate to condemn the killings and mandate National Emergency Management Agency NEMA to act fast and move relief materials to the affected people living in camps.

Therefore, Lawan urged the military to take urgent steps to stop further killing of people in those communities.