Senate: Bill to amend Electoral Act passes second reading

By Naomi Sharang



A bill seeking to amend the Electoral Act 2022, has passed its second reading in the Senate.

The bill seeks to address existing gaps, reduce election expenses, and allow elected officeholders to serve as ad hoc delegates in political party conventions.

Its passage followed the presentation of the lead debate on the general principles of the bill by its sponsor, Sen. Saliu Mustapha (APC-Kwara), during Thursday’s plenary session.

It is titled “A Bill for an Act to amend the Electoral Act 2022 to provide for the participation of elected officeholders as statutory delegates, the scheduling of Elections on the same day, and the Reduction of the Campaign Period, 2025.

” The proposed legislation seeks to enhance the electoral process and cut costs.

Leading the debate, Mustapha noted that while the Electoral Act 2022 was a significant improvement over the repealed 2010 Act, it still contained notable gaps that needed to be addressed.

“It is worth noting that despite its improvements, the 2022 Electoral Act has not significantly reduced the financial burden of elections on the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“The proposed amendments aim to create a more efficient and cost-effective electoral process that will encourage greater citizen participation,” he said.

He further highlighted the rising cost of elections in Nigeria, stating that the budget for general elections had surged from ₦1.5 billion in 1999 to ₦350 billion in 2023, an increase he described as unsustainable and detrimental to the democratic process.

To mitigate these costs, Mustapha proposed holding all elections on the same day to minimise expenses associated with prolonged campaigns and staggered voting.

“Same-day elections will not only help the government reduce costs but will also increase voter turnout and promote greater citizen engagement in the electoral process,” he added.

Following deliberations, Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, who presided over the plenary, referred the bill to the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters for further legislative action.(NAN)