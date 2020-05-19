Senate bill to amend Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act pass second reading

Share the news













The Bill for an Act to Amend the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA 1991) passed second reading in the Senate Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Titled: “The Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill 2020,” it seeks to update the existing Act and bring it in line with global best practices.

Sponsor of the bill, Senator Uba Sani, chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking noted that the old Act was enacted about 30 years ago and has become obsolete. A lot of changes have taken place in the strategic banking sector. There are new and emerging challenges and opportunities. The challenge of COVID-19 and the need to safeguard and strengthen our banking sector has made the repeal and re-enactment of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA 1991) an urgent and strategic imperative.

He noted further in a statement that that “the objectives of the bill are as follows: (1) To update the laws governing Banks, Financial Institutions and Financial Services Companies. (2) To enhance efficiency in the process of obtaining/granting banking licenses. (3) To better clarify and accurately delineate the regulatory functions of the Central Bank of Nigeria in the financial services industry. (4) To update and incorporate the laws for enacting, licensing and regulation of Micro-Finance Banks in the country. (5) To regulate the activities of Financial Technology Companies (FINTECHs). (6) To update commensurate penalties for regulatory breaches in the financial services sector and ensure these penalties are stiff enough to serve as deterrent to potential breaches.”

According Senator Uba Sani, “One of the major indices of a nation on the path of sustainable development is the depth and stability of its financial sector.

” A stable financial sector will lift Nigeria to a new height in a Post-COVID19 world. A stable and strengthened banking sector will refocus its activities and concentrate on providing credit access to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to help grow the economy. We must therefore take all necessary measures to ensure the stability of the financial sector.

He expressed “profound appreciation to the Senate President, His Excellency Ahmad Lawan and my distinguished colleagues for their enthusiastic support for the bill”, adding that “It is my hope that the bill will be passed in record time because of its strategic importance to the stability of our financial sector.”

